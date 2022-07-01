PRIME MINISTER HARRIS SPEAKS ON PLANS TO ADDRESS WATER PROBLEMS IN THE FEDERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during the Cabinet Press Conference on June 29 spoke about the plans to address the water problems which have befallen the Federation.



He said, “Since December 2020 my Government signed a contract with Bead LLC. to undertake a groundwater development project. The project had two components to remedy the water quality of Shadwell number 2 well and to drill a new well at Cayon.”



Prime Minister Harris continued, “Given the recent water shortage, our Water Department has determined that well drilling at Cayon is more of a priority than the remediation of the well at Shadwell.”



“It is recommended that Bead not only complete the well in Cayon but also drill in the

following areas of Lodge, Molineux, Phillips, Saddlers, Dieppe Bay, Parsons, and Newton Ground,” he said.



Prime Minister Harris also spoke about plans to set up desalination plants to advance water availability. Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, earlier this month, said that the United Arab Emirates would provide a small desalination plant to support the areas of Key’s and its surroundings.



“An adequate and safe water supply is one of the most basic infrastructures on which our socio-economic development rests. This matter cannot be postponed as the health and wellbeing of our country rests on our moving quickly to solve water problems,” Prime Minister Harris said.