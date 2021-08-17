PRIME MINISTER HARRIS HOLDS MARATHON SESSION WITH THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY





BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 13, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – On Thursday, August 12, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris held a marathon session with private sector leaders, led by Mrs. Giselle Matthews, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.



The meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room.



During the near 4-hour long meeting, Government officials engaged the representatives of the private sector on a range of issues relevant to the economic recovery of St. Kitts and Nevis and the constructive role of the private sector in national development.



Prime Minister Harris was supported in the meeting by the Honourable Lindsay Grant; the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett; the Honourable Vincent Byron; the Honourable Wendy Phipps; Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Hilary Hazel and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.



The private sector delegation included Mr. Earle Kelly of the TDC Group of Companies, Attorney Ms. Sonya Parry; Mr. Shaun Weston of Rams Trading Ltd.; and Mr. Clayton Perkins of Delisle Walwyn Ltd., among others.



Special attention throughout the meeting was paid to the dynamics of the cruise industry and the broader issues of repositioning the tourism sector to regain its strength and growth which were stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Prime Minister Harris thanked the Chamber President for requesting the dialogue and for the frank and candid discussions that were held on Thursday. The honourable prime minister also used the occasion to reiterate that his Government welcomes consultations on issues of national importance.