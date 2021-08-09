PRIME MINISTER HARRIS EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY AND PEOPLE OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA ON PASSING OF ITS SECOND PRIME MINISTER

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 09, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, today (August 09) extended condolences to the family and Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda on the passing of its second Prime Minister, Sir Lester Bird.

The national icon passed away in the early hours of Monday, August 09. He was 83 years of age.

In a letter of condolence to the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister Harris said, “As the second Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Bird was instrumental in modernizing the country, and establishing the foundation for its democratic prosperity.”

Dr. Harris continued, “Throughout the region and internationally, Sir Bird was regarded as a visionary, and he remained a true statesman in service to his people his entire life. His sterling contribution to Antigua and Barbuda and the Caribbean Community is etched in the annals of history, and his presence and voice will be sorely missed.”

The prime minister ended by saying that he joins with the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda “in mourning a great of the soil and a fitting National Hero.”

A state funeral is being planned for the late Sir Lester Bird.