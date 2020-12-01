ST.KITTS-NEVIS PRIME MINISTER HARRIS CONGRATULATES BARBADOS ON ITS 54TH ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 01, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, extended words of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Mottley, in recognition of that country’s 54th anniversary of Independence celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Barbadosbecame an independent nation on November 30, 1966.

Ina letter to Prime Minister Mottley, the St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister said, “Independence anniversaries are such fulfilling moments, as they provide an opportunity to reflect on all of the pivotal moments in the history of our islands that would have worked together to propel us to where we are now. They remind us of the hard work and sacrifices made by our ancestors who tirelessly fought for the freedoms and privileges that we enjoy today.”

PrimeMinister Harris further noted that commemorating these anniversaries also proves that regardless of the size or status of our islands, “we are capable of achieving great things when we work together. Thus, it is my hope that we grow in the recognition that our shared histories and cultures bring us closer together as a region and affirm for us why we should continue to strive towards a more integrated and synergistic Caribbean Community.”

Theprime minister ended his letter by saying, “I am hopeful that this 54th year continues to bring out the best in the people of Barbados and I hope, and I pray for the health and safety of your people and your borders.”