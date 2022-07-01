PRIME MINISTER HARRIS COMMENDS MINISTERS FOR MOVING IMPORTANT PROJECTS FORWARD

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 01, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has publicly lauded Ministers of Government, Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and the Honourable Vincent Byron, who, in less than two months at the helm of their new ministries have moved several significant projects forward.



Speaking at the Cabinet Press Conference on Wednesday, June 29, Prime Minister Harris said his Government is moving ahead with the drilling of a new well in Cayon in an effort to resolve the long-standing water concerns in the country.



The Prime Minister stated that this is not a new project.



“In the Budget now as we speak about the Bead programme, $600,000 is provided to execute that particular project. The project did not go through because Shawn Richards failed in the delivery of it. That is what has happened,” Dr. Harris said.



He added, “An adequate and safe water supply is one of the most basic infrastructure on which our socio-economic development rests. This matter cannot be postponed as the health and well-being of our country rests on our moving quickly to solve all water problems.”



The site for the drilling of the well has already been identified from previous exploration work. The Government is also considering drilling wells in other areas such as Lodge, Molineux, Phillips, Saddlers, Dieppe Bay, Parsons and Newton Ground.



Moreover, Prime Minister Harris said it took the determination and work of the Honourable Vincent Byron as Minister of Education to jumpstart the Basseterre High School project.



“Over the last seven years, we have budgeted $81.5 million to get the Basseterre High School started. We have had three ministers of education to be clear—Shawn Richards, he didn’t get it do; Jonel Powell, he didn’t get it do; and we now have the Honourable Vincent Byron, working with the Minister of Public Infrastructure, and in less than two months we are moving ahead,” the Prime Minister said.



Dr. Harris continued, “$81.5 million over the last seven years and those who were charged with the responsibility for delivery did not deliver. It has taken our third Minister of Education, who is committed to education and the Basseterre High School with its rich history, to get this project going, and so I want to commend the new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure and the Honourable Attorney General for getting done what couldn’t be done in seven years.”



Deputy Prime Minister Hamilton and Minister Byron were also instrumental in reviving the SOLEC Leclanché Solar Farm project. Work on that development has commenced, and upon completion the solar farm will provide St. Kitts with a source of clean renewable energy.