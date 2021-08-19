PRIME MINISTER HARRIS APPLAUDS 2021 NEW YEAR’S HONOUREES FOR THEIR MERITORIOUS SERVICE TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS





BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 19, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has hailed the eight nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who were today, Thursday, August 19, conferred awards on Her Majesty the Queen’s 2021 New Year’s Honours List for their outstanding and meritorious service to the development of the Federation.



During an auspicious Investiture Ceremony held under the patronage of His Excellency, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, at Government House, the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) was awarded to Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins for her contribution to Public Service; the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) was awarded to Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd MH, Deputy Governor-General for Nevis for her contribution to Public Service, as well as to Mr. Athill Rawlins, for his contribution to Public Service and Land Surveying. The Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) was awarded to the Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy for his contribution to Policing and Leadership.



The Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) was awarded to Mrs. Venetta Laws, for her contribution to Community Service and Business Entrepreneurship; Mr. Collin D.A Tyrell for Community Service; Dr. Leroy Ernest Richardson for his contribution in Medicine, and Dr. Analdo Bailey for his contribution to Financial Services.















“As we endeavour towards that stronger, safer future we hold you up – all eight of you (five males and three females) – as examples of the kind of service, commitment and contributions that St. Kitts and Nevis will need especially in the face of the challenges of the pandemic. More so than ever, our country will need exceptional sons and daughters to rise to the highest heights if we are to be more successful in overcoming all of the challenges of today and those that tomorrow may bring,” Prime Minister Harris said while addressing the ceremony.



The honourable prime minister said he hopes that the lives and contributions of these eight outstanding sons and daughters of the soil can be shining examples for the next generation.



“We are a young nation, and we have a wonderful future to look forward to. You, the awardees, are very much the architects of that future. Your example is particularly important to our younger generation. How we harness that future and the role our people can play in it will need to be shaped and for that we will depend on you,” Dr. Harris said.



He continued, “We hope that this example of selfless service; this example of high patriotism; this example of resilience; this example of not being pulled by the vanity of titles and the vanity of money will inspire the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis to write a new and interesting chapter about nation building; to write a new and empowering chapter of how our young people at the time of the country’s greatest need rose to the occasion and did what needed to be done to advance St. Kitts and Nevis to a higher calling and to a better place.”