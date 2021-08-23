PRESS RELEASE Re: Issuance of Electronic Vaccination Cards

Posted on August 23, 2021 in St.Kitts-Nevis

The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public of the availability of electronic COVID-19 Vaccination Records for individuals who are fully vaccinated.

The issuance of the digital copy of the COVID-19 vaccine record will commence on Tuesday 24th August 2021, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m daily, at the Innovation Hub, ICT Center, Paul Southwell Industrial Site.

Interested persons are required to present a valid photo ID and their vaccination card for verification purposes.

