PRESS RELEASE Re: Issuance of Electronic Vaccination Cards
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public of the availability of electronic COVID-19 Vaccination Records for individuals who are fully vaccinated.
The issuance of the digital copy of the COVID-19 vaccine record will commence on Tuesday 24th August 2021, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m daily, at the Innovation Hub, ICT Center, Paul Southwell Industrial Site.
Interested persons are required to present a valid photo ID and their vaccination card for verification purposes.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.