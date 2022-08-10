Presidents of Taiwan and Venezuela congratulate St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, AUGUIST 10, 2022 – The Presidents of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Venezuela and the Premier of Montserrat have congratulated St Kitts and Nevis’ Fourth Prime Minister Hon. Dr Terrance Drew.

In her congratulatory letter, the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr Tsai Ing-wen, has invited newly-elected Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, to visit Taiwan at his earliest convenience.

The invitation was included in her message of

congratulations to Prime Minister Drew on his appointment as Prime Minister.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend my heartfelt

congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis. I wish you every success in your new role, and I am confident that Saint Christopher and Nevis will thrive under your capable leadership,” the Taiwan president said.

“I cordially invite you to visit Taiwan at your earliest convenience to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration, as well as my best wishes for your good health and the prosperity of your nation,” said Dr Tsai Ing-wen.

The message was hand delivered to Prime Minister Drew by the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) His Excellency Michael Lin.

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Nicolás Maduro called Prime Minister Drew on the telephone and extended cordial

congratulations on his victory at the polls.

President Maduro told Prime Minister Drew of his willingness to continue providing its solidarity cooperation through the Petro Caribe Energy Supply Agreement, as well as the implementation of agri-food projects, regional air inter-connection, among other airlines, with Rnancing from the Banco del Alba.

The Venezuelan president assured the people of St Kitts and Nevis that the helping hand of his country will always be extended for its brothers in the Caribbean, this being an indispensable part of the historical legacy left by late Commander Hugo Chávez.

President Maduro reiterated his willingness to work constructively with the new Government in Basseterre, in order to develop a comprehensive bilateral relationship, characterized by cooperation and brotherhood, through mechanisms such as the PetroCaribe Agreement and ALBA-TCP, in order to continue promoting and consolidating regional integration and the well-being of the Latin American region.