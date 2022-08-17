Premier Mark Brantley meets leadership of Fire Service on Nevis

Nevis: Premier of Nevis and the leader of Concerned Citizens Movement- Mark Brantley, held an interactive interaction with the leadership of the Fire Service. In the meeting, he was updated on issues impacting the officers and the delivery of services to the island.

He also extended gratitude to fire officers for their hard work and commitment. Premier Mark Brantley also assured the officers that they would continue their work in the upliftment of the sector.

He also committed to delivering exceptional service to the officers so that they could function well.

Through his social media, Premier Mark Brantley noted, “Excellent meeting with the leadership of the Fire Services on Nevis this morning as I was updated on issues impacting the officers and the delivery of service to Nevis. I thank our fire officers for their hard work and commitment to keeping us safe and commit to continuing to work with them and the Federal government in delivering exceptional service to Nevis.”

Premier Mark Brantley, also Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), stated that the government is focused on the economic outlook for the island as it is a key indicator that reflects a strong first quarter for 2022.