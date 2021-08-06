PREMIER FARRELL CONDEMNS PHYSICAL ATTACK OF THE PRIME MINISTER OF ST.VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

Friday August 6, 2021, GIU, Montserrat– Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell condemns the physical attack on the Rt. Honourable Ralph Gonsalves and wishes him a speedy recovery.

Premier Farrell says that violence and personal assaults have no place in Caribbean politics where democracy and the rule of law are the core values and principles of our Caribbean Community. We all agree that people do have a right to peaceful protest but physically attacking elected leaders or Government Representatives must be condemned. He therefore maintains that there can be no compromise on this front as such acts of violence are a threat to national security and do not in any way help our democracies.

In this regard, the Honourable Joseph E. Farrell states that Montserrat stands in firm solidarity with the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and looks forward to his continued contributions to the peace and stability of our Caribbean Community.

