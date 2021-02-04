Premier Brantley reads to students on World Read Aloud Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 04, 2021) — Nevis Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Education and Library Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) visited the Charlestown Primary School (CPS)on February 03, 2021, to read for students there on the occasion of World Read Aloud Day.

The Premier outlined some of the advantages of reading to the rapt Grade Six class.

“Of course you understand the value of reading. Reading is very important. It allows you to experience things through books that are well beyond the boundaries of Nevis.

“Simply by reading you can transport yourself, you can imagine how things are, and that gives you an experience beyond your classroom, beyond your village, and beyond your island,” he said.

Premier Brantley read from a book entitled “Naughty Eddie Larue”, and cautioned the young students not to misbehave like the main character in the story.

He later told the Department of Information he felt it was important to make time in his busy schedule for an activity such as reading to children.

“I have always found inspiration in books and so I was delighted to participate in this activity.

“Reading is fundamental and encouraging it in our youths should be our duty. Reading helps to widen our horizons and allows our youth to explore the full ambit of their imaginations,” he said.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education and Library Services also participated in reading activities with the youth.

On January 27, Minister Liburd participated in the first instalment of “Read with me”, an interactive session of ‘read alouds’, puppetry, and storytelling for parents and children up to 5 years old.

He stressed the importance of parents reading to very young children and encouraging the habit as they learned to read on their own.

“Read with me” is an initiative of the Early Childhood Development Unit in the Department of Education. There will be two more productions, on February 10 and 24 which will be held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) from 5-7 p.m.

ENDPhoto caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Education and Library Services in the Nevis Island Administration reading to Grade six students at the Charlestown Primary School on the occasion of World Read Aloud Day on February 03, 2021 at the Charlestown Primary SchoolPhoto caption: Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education and Library Services participating in the first production of “Read with me”, hosted by Early Childhood Sector of the Department of Education on January 27, 2021 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre