POST-CABINET BRIEFING FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 23, 2022 (SKNIS): The Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, August 22, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew. During their meeting, Cabinet discussed several matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Below are the decisions that were taken.

The Cabinet approved two Back-to-School VAT discounted rate days. The stipulated dates are Friday 26 th and Saturday 27 th August, 2022.

The Cabinet approved funding for any child who is in dire need of advanced medical care that is not available in St. Kitts and Nevis and whose parents/guardians must seek that care overseas.

The Cabinet reiterated its decision that the Basseterre High School will be renovated and reconstructed on the original historical site.

The Cabinet received a report from the committee tasked with planning the activities to celebrate the 39 th anniversary of the Federation’s Independence. The Committee reported that plans are well underway for this year’s celebrations.

The Cabinet approved several submissions including travel allowance for all early childhood resource teachers, the removal of all COVID-19 health and travel protocols, and the exemption of tuition costs for students attending the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) starting from the academic year 2022-23 and going forward.