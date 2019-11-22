POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED ROBBERY CAUGHT ON VIDEO AT A SUPERMARKET





Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 07, 2019 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Basseterre on December 06.



Investigations so far have revealed that at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday, two masked men entered a Supermarket on the Island Main Road and demanded money from one of the cashiers. They had what appeared to be firearms. They also took a sum of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident.



Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.