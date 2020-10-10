Police Investigate Killing At Barber Shop
Police are investigating a killing at Don’s Barber and Beauty Salon on upper Bishopsgate Street.
One sibling allegedly killed the other during an altercation.
The siblings — Don Baptiste’s grandsons — are believed to be 17 and 22.
They have a history of arguing with each other and had a fight this afternoon.
One grandson who attends PMS stabbed his older brother to death in front of the Barbershop.
The siblings’ father, Andre Baptise, died
