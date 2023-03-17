Police caught perpetrator of SKABA break-ins red-handed

March 16, 2023

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force received a breakthrough in connection to a series of break-ins at Basketball City, Victoria Road, St. Kitts.

A break-in report at Basketball City was made to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force on March 12, 2023. The police, upon a visit to the scene, met and spoke to a senior official in the St. Kitts Amateur Basketball Association.

Despite securing the property on the previous night, the official discovered that the door to the guest office was ajar, with damages to the lock and the door itself. There was also the presence of a strong marijuana odour. It was believed that, once again, the perpetrator used force to gain entry into the building.

Nevertheless, the door was repaired again; but on March 14, 2023, there was a recurrence of what had transpired in times past. Inspector Carl Greaux and a team of officers executed a stakeout of Basketball City shortly before midnight on March 14 and the wee hours of the morning on March 15, 2023.

Following a few hours of keen observation, the police decided to proceed to the specific area of interest and found the door ajar just after 3:00 a.m. There was evidence of damage to the lock, and the perpetrator was sleeping inside.

The perpetrator, Vaughn Parris, was taken into police custody. It is

believed that he gained entry into the premises by climbing over a wall fence, as the gate to Basketball City is usually locked at night.