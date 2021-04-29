324 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS….PM KIETH ROWLEY ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENTS TO PUBLIC HEALTH REGULATIONS DUE TO SURGED INCREASED IN COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley made several adjustments to the existing Public Health Regulations due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr Rowley made the announcements at a media conference held at the Victor E. Bruce Complex, Division of Finance and the Economy in Tobago today (Thursday 29th April, 2021).

The following changes to the Public Health Ordinance Regulations will be in effect from midnight (Friday 30th April, 2021) until 23rd May, 2021:

-The closure of bars and restaurants.

-The closure of malls.

-The closure of places of worship.

-The closure of gyms and fitness centres.

-The closure of spas and beauty services.

-The closure of casinos, cinemas and theatres.

-The closure of all boat tours.

-The Public Service to operate on essential services only.

-Limited flights between Trinidad and Tobago to accommodate essential travel only. The Seabridge will now operate at 25 percent capacity.

Dr Rowley also stated that he has been advised by lawyers that the existing laws in Public Health Act and the regulations allow members of the Police Service to intervene in private spaces.

He said, “ If the police are duly of the opinion that what is going on in the private space is detrimental to the public interest with respect to this public health emergency …the Police will be so advised and guided… You will not be allowed to do the impunity of spreading the virus within your private space.”

The Prime Minister announced that the Government will continue the national vaccination program as more approved COVID-19 vaccines become available.