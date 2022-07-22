PM HARRIS’ PEOPLES LABOUR PARTY HAS THE MOMENTUM GOING INTO UPCOMING ELECTIONS ON ST.KITTS-NEVIS SAYS POLLSTER PETER WICKHAM

(Friday July 22nd, 2022):- Regional Pollster and Political Analyst, Peter Wickham has declared that Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris’ Peoples Labour Party has considerable momentum heading into the upcoming August 5th Elections on St.Kitts and Nevis. Wickham made the observation During a live interview on Antigua’s ABS Television on Tuesday night, July 19.

Wickham said “I think it got to a stage where it’s really about whether or not Kittitians and Nevisians are comfortable with the idea of a new party with the PLP (People’s Labour Party) or whether they are ready to return to Labour (St. Kitts- Nevis Labour Party). I think that that’s really what it’s come down to. I think that there’s a huge change in terms of shift; in terms of politics. I mean their politics was PAM (People’s Action Movement) versus Labour (St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party). There’s a new player in the field and I think that the PLP started out definitely at a disadvantage, but certainly, we’ve had a campaign in which they have gained considerable momentum. “

“I think the [St.Kitts-Nevis] Labour Party is in poll position. I think that’s what we would say, “the Labour Party started out in poll position” and the question is whether or not the PLP Has gained enough momentum to be able to displace them,” Wickham continued

After a public spat which led to the dissolution of Team Unity partners Leader of the Peoples Action Movement Hon. Sahwn Richards and Leader of the CCM Hon. Mark Brantley speparheaded a motion of no confidence in the government of which they were apart including PM Harris. This forced St.Kitts- Nevis into another election cycle in a span of less than two years. The country has been in campaign mode for several months, as citizens debate issues relating to fair share of Citizen By Investment funds, term limit for the Prime Minister, the Peace Programme, as well as the PAP Programme, amongst others. Discussions from the general public have also been centred around who will be the best person to lead the country. PM Harris has consistently been polled as the most favoured persons to lead the country and that fact is what is likely to have spurred the rapid rise and momentum of the PLP. Early indications suggest that the PLP will likely win at least 4 seats and with the present trajectory as far as the current momentum of the party they can win as much as 6 seats.

Wickhamm said clearly that the elections is between the 90 yr Old SKNLP and the less than 10 yr Old Peoples Labour Party. The 50 plus year old PAM Led by Hon. Shawn Richards will not figure significantly in the elections according to Wickham. He said “The only thing I seem to be pretty sure of is that the People’s Action Movement is not really figuring significantly in this equation and people are moving more in the direction of the PLP;”