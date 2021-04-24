BUSY WEEK OF REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENTS FOR SKN PM HARRIS

On Thursday April 22nd, PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Participated in the Collision 2021 Virtual Tech Conference #PMHarris outlined the keys to #StKittsNevis economic recovery #postCOVID19 and the role of the country’s renowned #citizenship programme that helped in keeping the country afloat during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Harris was speaking on the ‘Post-Pandemic Recovery in an Interconnected World’ panel alongside Mr. Armand Arton, Chairman of Global Citizen Forum and the Hon. Melford Nicholas, Minister of Information, Broadcasting, Telecommunications & Information Technology in Antigua & Barbuda.

On Tuesday 20th April the StKitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris shared with the world the Federation’s successful management of the #COVID19 pandemic as well as the progress of the country’s ongoing #vaccination programme.

In his interview with Anthony Faiola, the South America/Caribbean bureau chief for the #WashingtonPost, #PMHarris reiterated his call for the Global equitable distribution of vaccines.

PM Harris also participated in the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Special Emergency session on Thursday 15 April to discuss the situation in St Vincent and the Grenadines caused by the on-going volcanic eruptions of La Soufriere.

