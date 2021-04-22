PM HARRIS ENCOURAGES HOTELS TO FEATURE MORE LOCAL DISHES ON THEIR MENU

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2021 (SKNIS): The global tourism industry is beginning to pick back up as more and more persons take a jab against the COVID-19.

Tourism officials in St. Kitts and Nevis are working tirelessly to boost stay-over visitors with emphasis placed on offering an authentic Kittitian experience. One suggestion that has been embraced by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is having local food featured on the menu of hotels in the Federation.

The idea was proposed during the April 21 edition of Leadership Matters.

“There is no reason why you can’t have a local dish at least once per week as part of the menu. I think this is where we need to go. You must always find something local on every menu in every hotel in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Harris stated.

The prime minister singled out Park Hyatt St. Kitts for being “tremendously helpful” to local producers, particularly fisher folk. The hotel features fresh local fish at Fisherman’s Village.

“I know a number of our local fisherfolk that bring produce to the Park Hyatt and I know that at the … ownership level of the hotel, they have a passion for supporting locals. I think we need to get every hotel into that mode,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Ron Dublin-Collins, also commended Rams Supermarket for supporting local fishers. He noted that an arrangement exists between crop farmers and several hotels that facilitates the purchasing of local produce.

The demand for local produce by hotels has decreased significantly as tourist arrivals have dropped drastically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The permanent secretary said he expects the arrangement to blossom again as global tourism rebounds.