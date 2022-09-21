PM DREW AND 4 MINISTERS AMONG LARGE SKN CONTINGENT IN NYC. DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS US VISA REINSTATED AFTER 7 YEARS

(Septwmber 20th, 2022) Former PM and current Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas has finally had his US Visa reinstated and is expected to be a part of the St.Kitts Nevis’ massive contingent set to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly 77th Meeting. PM Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew is expected to make his inaugural presentation to the world body . After several attempts and requests to have the US Visa reinstated Dr. Douglas was allegedly finally granted the visa after the new Drew Administration submitted an official request to the US State Department after his recent appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs. This week’s visit would be Dr. Douglas’ first visit to the US since its revocation in January of 2015 . Dr. Douglas was officially informed that his US Visa had been revoked via a letter from then US Secretary of State John Kerry. The St.Kitts-Nevis contingent is being led by The Prime Minister Drew who will address the General Assembly on Friday 23rd September 2022. Accompanying the Prime Minister will be the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, ICT, et. al.; Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, et. al.; Ms. Nerys Dockery, UN Ambassador designate; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Mr. Samuel Berridge, Snr. Assistant Secretary, regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Office of the Prime Minister; Mr. Gurdip Bath, Advisor and Mr. Dillon Edmeade, Aide to the Prime Minister. Hon. Samal and Mrs Duggins and Hon. Marsha Henderson are also in New York along with SKNLP Candidate Leon Natta-Nelson . Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has been appointed as the Acting Prime Minister in the absence of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew. The Prime Minister is expected to return on September 26th, 2022.