PM DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS TO REDUCE VAT TAX IN 3RD TERM

St Kitts and Nevis(July 7th, 2022) : Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has announced that his New Administration will Reduce or Drop the VAT in his third term. The announcement was made at the Official Opening of the PLP’s Peoples Vision Center in Constituency 6 with Dr. Marc Williams While announcing the decision, PM Timothy Harris asserted that his party wants St Kitts and Nevis to be a debt-free economy, free from IMF; his party wants VAT to drop (Reduced). He stressed that he will drop(reduce) the VAT in the next term as soon as the economy is stabilized. PM Harris added, “The election will be a straight fight between old Denzil Douglas and his party and the party which stands for the future of the country. The people who work for progress, the people who want job creation, the people who want a debt for the economy, free from IMF, the people who want debt to drop, I shall drop the VAT in our next term, so as soon as the economy stabilized.” Condemning Douglas, PM Harris said that the VAT is part of Douglas’s legacy; it was Douglas who bankrupted the country, went to the IMF, and begged them for two-hundred and thirty million dollars to keep the country running. He said that it was Dr Timothy Harris who supported 300 people by fixing houses after the hurricane. Applauding Dr Mark Williams, Prime Minister Dr Harris stated that he has the ability to pave the path of the development for the people of constituency 6. He added, “He is one of the best candidates for No 6. My head is blessed to welcome Dr Mark Williams as, after 34 years of Denzil Douglas, he is the perfect choice.Further, he called Dr Mark Williams an exceptional leader who is here to serve the people of constituency 6. “Constituency 6, it is time to choose someone who will fight for you. Vote for Dr Marc Williams for the secure future you deserve. And for the economy, protections and jobs you need,” PM Harris added.