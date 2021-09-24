PERSONS IN QUARANTINE LEGALLY REQUIRED TO ADHERE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS; VIOLATIONS CAN LAND YOU UP TO $5000 IN PENALTIES, SAYS SUPERINTENDENT HENRY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2021 (SKNIS): Persons in quarantine, whether at home or in a government-approved facility, are legally required to adhere to all COVID-19 Protocols, and anyone found violating his or her quarantine can be issued with penalties of up to $5000, said Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, during the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing for September 22.

“Persons have a legal obligation to respect their quarantine conditions. Whenever you are placed in quarantine by the Ministry of Health you are obliged by law to respect and honour the conditions of your quarantine which simply is to stay at home and avoid contact with other persons,” said Superintendent Henry.

In the case of children, Superintendent Henry said that the responsibility falls on the adults to ensure they remain indoors.

“The adults, the parents are responsible for the actions of the child. So if a child is placed in quarantine by the school or health authorities, that parent is responsible if the child goes out and interacts with others,” he said. “So parents, please ensure that your children remain at home whenever they are placed in quarantine. You have a legal obligation to ensure that quarantine conditions are maintained.”

He noted that anyone in need of assistance while in quarantine can reach out to the relevant authorities.

“So this goes for everybody. Once you are in quarantine you are required to stay at home. If you need to come out or need assistance you have a case manager, you have a number, 311, where you could call to state your case or ask for whatever assistance you need and it will be provided. You cannot take it upon yourself to go down by the shop to get a top-up,” said Superintendent Henry.