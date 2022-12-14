

ST. KITTS, December 14, 2022- The 3rd annual World Culinary Awards has officially

announced its 2022 winners of ALL regions, today Wednesday, December 14th. The acclaimed

Stone Barn at Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour won the Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining

Hotel Restaurant 2022.

The picturesque Park Hyatt St. Kitts is set within Christophe Harbour on Banana Bay with

unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and neighboring Nevis. The Stone Barn restaurant is

nestled within the property and named after the stone barn structures once used to protect crops

during the wet season on the island of St. Kitts. Park Hyatt St. Kitts’ Stone Barn is the fine dining

gem of the resort offering adult-only dining for dinner and serving food from the hearth.

The World Culinary’s Best Fine Dining Award is given to a restaurant operating within the

premises of a hotel, where food is served in a formal manner and at a high standard. Park Hyatt

St. Kitts’ dedication to exceptional culinary and dining experiences for guests is largely credited

to the resort’s Executive Chef Lucas Curcio who brings more than 16 years of global culinary

experience, focusing on executing a program that immerses guests in the island’s rich heritage.

Stone Barn’s cuisine is carefully designed to fuse international cuisine with the traditions of

Kittitian cuisine.

Menus are thoughtfully crafted to incorporate produce of the destination that represent the best

quality from local farmers and producers without compromising the guest’s desire for the finest

in food. Attention to detail in service compliments the dining experience, equally reflecting the

passion poured into creating each dish. The ongoing quest for greater culinary knowledge

ensures each bite is flavorful, well prepared and positively memorable, making Stone Barn an

exceptional choice for this year’s World Culinary Awards.

About Park Hyatt St. Kitts:

Park Hyatt St. Kitts is set within Christophe Harbour on Banana Bay with unobstructed views of

the Caribbean Sea and neighboring Nevis. The resort is home to 124 spacious accommodations,

77 guest rooms, and 47 suites, each with a private balcony or terrace. Amenities include

beachfront activities, adult and family swimming pools, Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary, and The

Island Fort by Camp Hyatt for kids. The resort offers three signature dining experiences: an allday restaurant at Great House, Fisherman’s Village oceanfront dining for lunch, dinner, and

Stone Barn fine dining experience. The Reception Hall features over 7,000 square feet of

dedicated event space.

About The World Culinary Awards:

World Culinary Awards™ serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry

through an annual awards program. World Culinary Awards™ is the sister event of World Travel

Awards™, itself inaugurated in 1994. The Best Fine Dining Award is given to a restaurant

operating within the premises of a hotel, where food is served in a formal manner and at a high

standard.