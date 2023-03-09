PARK HYATT: PROMOTING FROM WITHIN KEY TO EMPLOYEE GROWTH AND SUCCESS
ST. KITTS – March 8, 2023 – Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour is proud to announce the
promotion of two of its colleagues into managerial roles.
Jacquith Dyer has been promoted to the role of Assistant Executive Housekeeper of the
Housekeeping Department, and Jacqueline Hector has transitioned to the role of Event Sales
Manager of the Sales and Marketing Department.
Jacquith and Jacqueline have both worked at the resort since its opening in 2017, and continue to
excel in their careers. Jacquith originally joined as a Housekeeping Coordinator and has since
worked her way up in the department, demonstrating her ability to lead. Jacqueline began as a
Resort Host then transferred to the Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary as Spa Supervisor; when the
opportunity arose to transfer into another new role Jacqueline accepted.
Director of Human Resources Waveney Henry shared, “I could not be more proud of the
accomplishments of both Jacqueline and Jacquith. Women are usually the group that is
underrepresented and denied opportunities within the work environment.
However, at Hyatt we are committed to developing our colleagues and in particular our female
colleagues. It is a great time to work for such a great company whose values and foundation are
based on a timeless principle of care.”
Over the past few months, there have also been several promotions of colleagues into lead and
supervisory roles across the various departments, including women of the Food & Beverage
team. The Women @ Hyatt colleague initiative was also resumed in November where women
are coached to enhance their career paths.
Jacquith assumed her new role on February 20th and Jacqueline began her new role on February
27th
. Park Hyatt St. Kitts wishes them continued success as they grow professionally.
