PAM Party Leader Richards and Deputy Party Leader Grant congratulate Hon Hamilton and the party

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, January 21, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Party Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), the Hon Shawn Richards, and Deputy Leader the Hon Lindsay Grant have congratulated their colleague and PAM Deputy Leader the Hon Eugene Hamilton on his 10th anniversary as a parliamentarian, and their party on its 55th anniversary.

Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Eight, the Hon Eugene Hamilton, and the People’s Action Movement (PAM), one of the three political parties in the Team Unity Administration, elected to celebrate their respective anniversaries with a joint church service at the Bethesda Moravian Church in Cayon on Sunday January 19.

“Today we had a double celebration here at the Bethesda Moravian Church in Cayon,” said the Hon Shawn Richards, who is also the Federation’s Deputy Prime Minister. “We celebrated 55 years since the birth of the People’s Action Movement and also ten years since the Hon Eugene Hamilton has been a member of parliament.”

The celebrations, according to the Hon Richards, were significant noting that the People’s Action Movement as a political party has over the last 55 years made a significant contribution to the development of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

People’s Action Movement is the party which led St. Kitts and Nevis into independence under the first Prime Minister, the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Hon Sir Dr Kennedy Simmonds, who attended the church service. Also in attendance were two of the party’s founding members, His Excellency Michael Powell, and Mr Richard Caines.

The service which was led by Lay Pastor Sister Isilin Lewis was attended by Governor General’s Deputy His Excellency, and Mrs, Michael Morton; Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris; PAM’s Chairman Ambassador Jonel Powell; Minister of Public Infrastructure, Posts, Urban Development, and Transport, the Hon Ian Patches Liburd; and Attorney General the Hon Vincent Byron.

“Eugene as the Member of Parliament for this constituency he has brought significant development to this constituency, be it in terms of housing, be it in terms of infrastructural development, be it terms of being able to assist his constituents in significant ways such as the roofing programme, and the $500 per month,” observed the Hon Richards.

“I can say that as a colleague he has always been there looking out not just for his constituency but for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and so we came to church this morning to give thanks not as individuals but to give thanks for the many blessings that God has bestowed on us as a political party and also for taking Eugene Hamilton ten years thus far and for being able to bring many developments to his constituency.”

The Hon Eugene Hamilton is the Federal Minister of Agriculture, Health, National Insurance, Human Settlements, Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Hon Eugene Hamilton for his sterling contribution to the people of Constituency Number Eight,” said the Hon Lindsay Grant. “He is now in his tenth year of service as a parliamentarian to the constituency, and for that we want to congratulate him.”

Hon Grant, who is also the Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce, also congratulated the People’s Action Movement on the occasion of its 55th anniversary as a political party in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This again is a very momentous occasion to celebrate 55 years for any political party,” said the Hon Grant. “The party continues strong under the able leadership of the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, and so we expect another 55 years of being there to support the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”