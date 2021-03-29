PAM CONSTITUENCY#8 GROUP ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE

The People’s Action Movement Constituency#8 Group continues to be one of the most vibrant and dynamic constituency level political groups in the federation.

In a very productive general meeting held over the weekend at the PARTY Headquarters the Group elected a brand new Executive to manage their affairs over the next year. Gavin Williams was elected the new President of the organization.

The full newly elected Executive includes:

Gavin Williams Chairperson

Shauna Pemberton Deputy Chairperson

Felicia Hazel Secretary

Shorna Billinghurst Pro

Cherise Lewis Treaurer

Pollianna Daniel Asst Sec/Treaurer

Members Edris Liburd and Aquanette Belle

Constituency representative the Hon. Eugene Hamilton was on hand to witness the election of the new executive. In a post made via social media the 3rd Term constituency representative congratulated the new Exceutive and also thanked the former executive for a job well done.

Minister Hamilton said “Congratulations to the newly elected executive of the Constituency#8 Group. I look forward to interacting and working with them as we strive to develop our community, Constituency, party and country .

I must commend the past executive who worked tirelessly and successfully. I owe them a debt of gratitude for their hard work and commitment!”