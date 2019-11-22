HEADLINES

OWEN ARTHUR IN HOSPITAL AFTER APPARENT HEART ATTACK.

Posted on July 16, 2020

Former Barbados Prime Minister and current Chairman of LIAT Mr. Owen Arthur was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Reports suggest that the former leader may have suffered a Heart Attack

He is said to be in stable condition.

Arthur recently took up duties as chairman of LIAT, the Caribbean airline.

More details as they come

