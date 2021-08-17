Opposition leader Shyne Barrow calls for State of Emergency to stem tide of shootings

Monday, August 16, 2021.

By BBN Staff: Leader of the Opposition, Shyne Barrow, has called for a State of Emergency to stem the tide of shootings in Belize.

In a social media post, Barrow highlighted that he was “deeply disturbed by all the shootings and murders taking place all over Belize!” Barrow felt that we “need a State of Emergency to arrest this deadly pattern”!

Earlier this month there was a double murder near St. Margaret’s village in Cayo and late last week there was a double murder in Punta Gorda. In addition there has been a spate of shootings, stabbings and murders not only in Belize City but across the country.

Shyne Barrow, who remains as the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives, is currently in the United States for an official visit.

During the visit, Barrow is scheduled to meet with members of the U.S. Congress, including the House of Representatives, and State Senators. The intent, according to an official statement, is to “strengthen relationships and establish new relationships to further the development of Belize”.