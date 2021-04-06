OPENING OF BANK OF NEVIS BRANCH IN ST. KITTS ANOTHER INDICATOR OF THE STRONG RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BOTH ISLANDS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 06, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has hailed the opening of the Bank of Nevis Limited branch in St. Kitts as a testament to the strong and close relationship that now exists between the Federal Cabinet and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and between the peoples of both islands.

PrimeMinister Harris made this remark when he addressed the opening ceremony of the bank’s new branch, located at Fort Street, Basseterre, on Tuesday, April 06, 2021.

“The opening of this St. Kitts Branch by the Bank of Nevis (BON) also reflects the continuing close, strong relationship between our two islands and of course it demonstrates what can be achieved when we work closely together,” said Prime Minister Harris, who is also Minister of Finance in the Federal Cabinet.

Tuesdaymorning’s ceremony was also attended by the Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Lady Sheila Daniel, wife of the late Right Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel, and banking executives from both St. Kitts and Nevis.

PrimeMinister Harris further noted that the Board and Management of the Bank of Nevis have determined that this is a good juncture to expand its footprint for the benefit of the people of St. Kitts.

“This provides an opportunity for the bank to grow stronger and influence the development trajectory of the Federation as a whole,” Dr. Harris added.

Meanwhile, Premier Brantley said the permanent presence of a major business headquartered in Nevis on the island of St. Kitts represents a stark improvement in the relationship between the islands.

Hesaid, “When we look at the business community in this country, the people of Nevis are accustomed to TDC which has come there from here [St. Kitts]; they’re accustomed to Horsford which has come there from here; they are accustomed of course to Delisle Walwyn which has come there from here and they are accustomed to RAMS which has come there from here. Well today, the Bank of Nevis is coming from there to here and I think that that is a welcomed development, and it shows how inextricably bound up these two islands have become. In terms of family ties, we know that those have always existed but now in terms of business and commerce the two islands are certainly moving forward together as one.”

TheBank of Nevis acquired the assets and liabilities of the Royal Bank of Canada (St. Kitts) effective April 01, 2021.