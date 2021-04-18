OECS Commission Launches “Stronger Together Campaign” to Support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Media Centre

The OECS Emergency Response for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission launched the “Stronger Together Campaign” today – a fundraising initiative created on behalf of the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to support relief and recovery efforts.

Individuals and corporations seeking to contribute to relief efforts are invited to make pledges via the Stronger Together Pledge Form . This form is designed to obtain contact information for the payment of pledges. Once the form has been completed, a member of the OECS Commission Team will contact you with payment instructions.

All funds (100%) raised via this campaign will be directly transferred to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

There is no limit on the value of pledges and contributions. Pledges are invited from individuals and corporations across the Caribbean and globally.

For questions and queries, please contact us via email at: strongertogether@oecs.int or via telephone at: + 1 758-455-6354 / 758 455 6370 / 758 729 1480 / 758 455 6354 / 767 315 9546 / 758 725 4533

Let’s build back Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, together!