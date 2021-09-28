Nurse Manners honoured for dedicated 39-year contribution to Health in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (SEPTEMBER 28, 2021) — Retired Registered Nurse Mrs. Ernette Claudia Manners of Brick Kiln Village in Nevis was honoured on the occasion of the 38th Anniversary of the Independence of St. Christopher and Nevis for her contribution to the development of healthcare in the federation.

To mark the occasion, Nurse Manners was presented with a plaque by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General on of Nevis at an awards ceremony at Government House on September 20, 2021.

Nurse Manners is regarded as a registered nurse par excellence who after dedicating 39 years to the Nursing profession retired in 2016.

According to her profile, Mrs. Manners completed her professional training at the Joseph N. France Nursing School in 1975 and worked at both the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts and the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis in various units.

However, although she felt fulfilled in performing her many duties, she found great satisfaction as a midwife, welcoming new lives and watching them mature and find purpose in life.

Over the years Nurse Manners received a number of awards from the Ministry of Health for outstanding service, including attaining the Nurse of the Year Award for 2001. Special recognition was also given to her at her local church where she continues to devotedly perform basic clinical checks on a weekly basis.

Retired Nurse Manners attributes her success to God to whom she has entrusted her life. She has no doubt that God has gifted and guided her to her lifetime calling.

A wife of 44 years and counting, her union produced two sons. However, despite her commitment to her family, she was always available to assist the ailing and hurting in the community. As such her sacrificial service and acts of compassion have gone far beyond her work duties, as she continues to live by her conviction to serve others.

Mrs. Manners remains grateful to her family including her church family, friends, the Nevis Island Administration, colleagues and others who have inspired her. She remains motivated by the words of the Apostle Paul: “Whatever you do, do it heartily as unto the Lord.”

