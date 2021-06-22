NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF S.L. HORSFORD & COMPANY LIMITED.

June 18, 2021

Dear Shareholder,

On June 17, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a second interim dividend on the company’s profits for the year ended September 30, 2020.

The company will pay a dividend of $ 0.05623192c per share, amounting to $3,390,608.21 to the registered holders of 60,296,860 ordinary shares as of June 17, 2021. Together with the first interim dividend of $0.0425, this second interim dividend will result in the total dividends paid to date of $0.0987 per share, which amounts to $5,953,225.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Securities Depository Limited (ECCSD) will commence the remittance to shareholders with direct deposit on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who receive dividends via cheques or bank drafts will experience some delays due to the present COVID-19 regulations.

Regards,

Bernard Malcolm

Chief Financial Officer/Corporate Secretary

S. L. Horsford & Company Limited