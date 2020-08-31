No 24hr lockdown in VI amidst COVID-19 spike- Gov Jaspert – Revised curfew; 47 positive cases of COVID-19 in VI

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- With many eager to hear whether the Territory will be proceeding on a 24-hour lockdown for the next two weeks, Governor Augustus J. U. Jaspert has disclosed that this will not be the case; however, there will be a revised 14-day curfew.

Speaking during a live COVID-19 update this morning, September 1, 2020, the Governor said it would have been economically and socially taxing on Government and the people if it was to proceed on another complete lockdown, but urged persons to take the necessary measures to fight the spread of the virus in the Territory.

The curfew has now been revised to 1:00pm to 5:00am.

Governor Jaspert also noted that persons can now be fined on the spot if they are found to be in violation of COVID-19 protocols.

47 positive cases; 38 active

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Social Development, Hon Carvin Malone (AL) disclosed that as of August 31, 2020, 47 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, 38 of which remain active.

The results of 15 tests are pending.

Hon Malone said a total 3027 individuals have been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Hon Andrew A. Fahie (R1) is also slated to give an update.

More details to follow.