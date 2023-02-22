Newtown, St. Paul’s Register Wins In East Basseterre Encounters

Football came to Newtown on Saturday with two exciting matches; the home side Honda Newtown United hosting Jones Group Sandy Point FC. Newtown came out the victors 2-1 in a very tense affair that saw both teams seeing players sent off in the first half with straight red cards.

Red Cards

Jahlyan Burt (Sandy Point) 23rd min

Leranje Liburd (Newtown) 23rd min

(Both for violent conduct)

Scoring for Newtown Utd

Kennedy Rodriquez (pk) 11th min

Yohannes Mitcham 45th min

Scoring for Sandy Point

Anthony Alves 63rd min

Coach Anthony “Nets” Isaac of Newtown, was pleased with outcome of the match. “We see the stuff (we practice) coming out in the game. It’s not a hundred percent, but we are getting there,” Isaac said.

Assistant Manager of the Sandy Point FC, Shane Jeffers, said his team competed well, but were just unable to get the equalizing goal. “We basically gave ourselves a chance in the second half. We had to make some changes—two red cards in the first half on either team. A few adjustments from the coach in the second half and we bore fruit to that,” Jeffers said.

In the second match of the Saturday’s double header, defending champions S. L. Horfords St. Paul’s United finally got a win, after drawing 0-0 last week with Old Road. They brushed aside Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs 3-1.

Scoring for St. Paul’s

Ordell Flemming 10th min

Keithroy Freeman 19th min

Malik Clarke 68th min

Scoring for Spurs

Jabez Dorsett 83rd min

Red cards

Jamal Jeffers (St. Paul’s) 53rd min

(Denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity)

Manager of St. Paul’s Austin Lewis said the team needed to make some adjustments after last week’s draw and was pleased with the performance Saturday night. Spurs Assistant Coach Rohan Browne, said preparation for the match was affected, especially with an unfortunate incident in their community this past week. The SKNFA Premier League continues this Friday with matches at the Newtown Playing field.