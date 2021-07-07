Newly appointed Ambassador Michael Lin is at the helm!

Initially posted to St. Kitts and Nevis as counselor in Feb. 2018, he has been devoted to fostering #Taiwan🇹🇼-#StKittsAndNevis🇰🇳 relations over the past three years. He was notably the key person in organising the visits of President Tsai and Taiwan’s honour guard corps, and facilitating the delivery of Taiwan-made police vehicles as well as many other bilateral cooperation projects in infrastructure and social security.

With his great connections and deep familiarity with the country, Amb. Lin’s leadership is promising for ever closer bilateral exchanges & fruitful cooperation. Taiwan and St. Kitts & Nevis will always be the best partners, weathering challenges and advancing prosperity & sustainable development. Long live our cordial friendship!