New Zealand Scholarships for Caribbean Citizens! Apply from 1st Feb 2020!
New Zealand High Commission Bridgetown / OECS Commission
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 — The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown is promoting the upcoming round of applications for New Zealand Development Scholarships.
Scholarships are available to eligible Caribbean citizens. Applications open on Saturday, 1 February 2020.
Background
Every year, New Zealand offers scholarships to eligible Caribbean citizens to pursue world-class postgraduate academic programmes with a focus on Climate Change and Resilience, Food Security and Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Disaster Risk Management.
More information on New Zealand scholarships can be viewed on the Ministry’s website at www.nzscholarships.govt.nz
Academic Focus Areas
Climate Change and Resilience
Climate Change and the Environment
- Climate change
- Climate change science
- Natural resource management
- Water management
- Forestry
Food Security and Agriculture
- Agricultural science
- Farm management
- Horticulture
- Veterinary
- Fisheries and aquaculture
- Biosecurity
- Agricultural technology
- Agribusiness
- Agricommerce
- Food technology
- Supply chain management
Renewable Energy
- Energy policy
- Energy management
- Energy distribution systems and technologies
- Solar, hydrothermal, hydro-electric, geothermal and wind energy
Disaster Risk Management
- Disaster management
- Emergency management
- Geology
- Geotechnical engineering
Governance related to the above subjects
Governance, public policy, public management, or public financial management, directly related to one of the above climate and resilience subjects.
