New Zealand Scholarships for Caribbean Citizens! Apply from 1st Feb 2020!

Posted on January 15, 2020

New Zealand Scholarships for Caribbean Citizens! Apply from 1st Feb 2019!

New Zealand High Commission Bridgetown / OECS Commission

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 — The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown is promoting the upcoming round of applications for New Zealand Development Scholarships.

Scholarships are available to eligible Caribbean citizens.  Applications open on Saturday, 1 February 2020.

Background

Every year, New Zealand offers scholarships to eligible Caribbean citizens to pursue world-class postgraduate academic programmes with a focus on Climate Change and Resilience, Food Security and Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Disaster Risk Management.

Applications for study beginning in 2021 open on Saturday, 1 February 2020.

More information on New Zealand scholarships can be viewed on the Ministry’s website at www.nzscholarships.govt.nz

Academic Focus Areas

Climate Change and Resilience

Climate Change and the Environment

  • Climate change
  • Climate change science
  • Natural resource management
  • Water management
  • Forestry

Food Security and Agriculture

  • Agricultural science
  • Farm management
  • Horticulture
  • Veterinary
  • Fisheries and aquaculture
  • Biosecurity
  • Agricultural technology
  • Agribusiness
  • Agricommerce
  • Food technology
  • Supply chain management

Renewable Energy

  • Energy policy
  • Energy management
  • Energy distribution systems and technologies
  • Solar, hydrothermal, hydro-electric, geothermal and wind energy

Disaster Risk Management

  • Disaster management
  • Emergency management
  • Geology
  • Geotechnical engineering

Governance related to the above subjects

Governance, public policy, public management, or public financial management, directly related to one of the above climate and resilience subjects.

