NEW ASSIGNMENTS MADE IN THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH; PRESS SECRETARY APPOINTED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Minister of Health and Information, has made new assignments under his ministerial portfolios.

Dr. Jenson Morton has been assigned the position of Director of Health Institutions within the Ministry of Health while Dr. Patrick Martin has been appointed as Special Adviser to the Ministry of Health, and Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance has been designated as Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr. Jenson Morton holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and History from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad, and an M.B.B.S (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica. He has served as a medical officer in the Department of Surgery under Dr. Cameron Wilkinson from 2015 to 2019. He then served as the District Medical Officer for the Old Road and Sandy Point districts, as well as providing on-call medical coverage for the Pogson Hospital from 2019-2022.

Dr. Patrick Martin is a Pediatrician. He holds a B.A. in Chemistry (Summa Cum Laude) from the University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, USVI. He obtained his M.D. from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington D.C, USA. From 1986-1989, he did his Residency in Pediatrics at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Miami, Florida. He is a Certified Physician Executive, Certifying Commission in Medical Management, the American Association for Physician Leadership. Dr. Martin has worked as a Teacher of Science and Mathematics at the Basseterre Senior High School (1976-1979); Resident Assistant at the U.V.I (1980-1982); Tutor/Counsellor, North Carolina Health Manpower Programme in North Carolina (1983). He has served as Pediatrician at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (1989-2004), as Medical Chief of Staff (2000-2004), and as Chief Medical Officer (2004-2016) at the JNF General Hospital. He has held other positions, accolades, and is a member of several professional memberships.

Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance is a trained broadcast journalist who has worked in communications, public relations, sales and marketing and hospitality for almost 20 years. She received her training from the Caribbean Institute of Media and Communication (CARIMAC), University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica, and pursued a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of the West Indies Open Campus in St. Kitts.