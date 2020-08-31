Nevis to host activities to mark Caribbean Wellness Day 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 01, 2020) — The Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health on Nevis, is preparing to host a number of activities to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) 2020 on September 12, under the theme “Power Through Collective Action”, with the slogan #StrongerTogether2020.

Caribbean Wellness Day, celebrated annually on the second Saturday in September, is a call-to-action for engaging the population of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States in confronting Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), their risk factors, promoting healthy living, activities and programmes that support wellness.

Ms. Shevanee Nisbett, Senior Health Educator at the HPU, speaking at the Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre briefing at Long Point on August 31, 2020, said the CWD activities this year were organized taking into account COVID-19 regulations and protocols.

She outlined the various virtual events taking place over the week of September 07 to 11.

“On September 07 we have ‘Mindful Monday’ where we are encouraging individuals to relax their mind and indulge in some mental exercises. Our stress tips will be posted on our social media pages.

“On ‘Tasty Tuesday’ on September 08, we join Chef Michael as he prepares a healthy dish using the fruit and vegetable of the week.

“Then we have ‘Water Wednesday’ [September 09] and we want you to show off how much water you drink in a day. Take a picture with your water bottle and post it to our Facebook page Nevis Hpu.

“Thursday, September 10 is ‘Testing Thursday’ where we encourage persons to go to their respective health centres and get their blood sugar and blood pressure tested, because it’s important to know your numbers,” she informed.

The other activities include ‘Fitness Friday’ on September 11, where Nevisians are encouraged to wear sneakers to work/school, and the Wellness Walk on September 12.

The Wellness Walk begins at 6 a.m. from Yachtsman Grill, along the Island Main Road through Charlestown, and ending at the Villa Grounds.

Ms. Nisbett spoke of a new activity this year, “Let Us Tip You”. She said every Friday in September, participating businesses will have cue cards with a checklist of NCD health tips, that members of the public can collect and practice.

The Health Educator encouraged the general public to participate in the various Caribbean Wellness Day activities to improve their knowledge of Non-Communicable Disease prevention and mitigation.