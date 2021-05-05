NEVIS ISLAND ADMINISTRATION CABINET MEMBERS RECEIVE 2ND DOSE OF ASTRA-ZENECA VACCINE

May 5, 2021

Earlier today, the cabinet members of the Nevis Island Administration as well as Dr. Judy Nisbett, received their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine.

They are now fully vaccinated.

Be apart of the fully vaccinated wave. GET VACCINATED TODAY!!

To get vaccinated call or visit your nearest health center.

DontWaitVaccinate #ItsOurBestShot

