NEVIS ISLAND ADMINISTRATION CABINET MEMBERS RECEIVE 2ND DOSE OF ASTRA-ZENECA VACCINE
Earlier today, the cabinet members of the Nevis Island Administration as well as Dr. Judy Nisbett, received their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine.
They are now fully vaccinated.
Be apart of the fully vaccinated wave. GET VACCINATED TODAY!!
To get vaccinated call or visit your nearest health center.
