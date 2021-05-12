NATIONAL SECURITY IS EVERYONE’S RESPONSIBILITY, SAYS PRIME MINISTER HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2021 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that safety and security must remain a top concern for all in society as “it is the calm from which everything else flows”.



“Let me say from the onset that while the maintenance of peace, law and order is a primary responsibility of government, the issue of national security is everyone’s collective responsibility, said Prime Minister Harris on the May 11 edition of Leadership Matters, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV. “Security encompasses everything, be it our economic, social, or human development.



Dr. Harris noted that law and order are linked to economic prosperity.



The vitality of safety and security in nation-building is quite evident. If our twin-island paradise is seen as unsafe, tourists won’t come, and investors won’t invest. Locals also will be hesitant to fully participate in economic activity,” said Prime Minister Harris. “More importantly, however, crime and criminality hinder our social interactions and human growth. Therefore, every citizen has a role to play because like the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are all still fighting, and we are all in this together.”



Prime Minister Harris used the occasion to “implore all citizens and residents” to let their “conscience and civic duty guide” them.