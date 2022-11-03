National Bank convenes Extraordinary General Meeting-New BOD and MD appointed

Basseterre, St. Kitts (November 2, 2022) – At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 18th, 2022, the shareholders of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited elected a slate of eight new directors to serve on the Board of Directors of the Bank. These newly elected directors, along with two continuing directors, comprise the Bank’s Board of Directors.

The newly elected Directors are:

MRS. CAROL BODDIE, Chairperson

Mrs. Boddie is an experienced financial services professional and the owner and managing partner of the Accounting Firm, CIB & Associates. Ms. Boddie is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She currently serves as the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean (SKN Branch) and previously served as Treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce.

MR. TERRENCE CROSSMAN, 1st Vice Chairperson and Managing Director

Mr. Crossman holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance, a Master of Science degree in Global Consumer Marketing, a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and an Associate of Arts in Management. Mr. Crossman is highly experienced in financial services, strategic planning, business process re-engineering and corporate re-structuring, with a track record of success. He has served as CEO of First Federal Co-operative Credit Union, CEO of the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation and CEO of the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA).

In addition, Mr. Crossman was also appointed as Managing Director of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited.

MS. LORNA HUNKINS, 2nd Vice Chairperson

Ms. Lorna Hunkins served as a Director of National Bank during the period 2018 to 2022 before being re-elected at the recently held extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance and is a career banker, having served for over 25 years in senior positions in financial institutions.

Ms. Ophelia Blanchard , Director

Ms. Ophelia Blanchard holds a First Class Bachelor of Science degree in Computing Information Systems and Master of Science degree in Computer Science, IT Law, and Management. Ms. Blanchard is currently employed as the e-Government Coordinator in the Ministry of ICT with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

MS. AZUREE LIBURD, Director

Ms. Azuree Liburd is a recent Graduate of the Norman Manley Law School, Jamaica. She attained her Bachelor of Laws at the University of West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago. Ms. Liburd is currently employed in the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions as a Crown Counsel.

MR. HOLLIS PRENTICE , Director

Mr. Hollis Prentice attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Cienfuegos, Cuba. He completed a Master’s in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources and also holds a Diploma in Port Statistics, Costs and Tariffs. He worked at SCASPA for fifteen (15) years and is currently employed at the Inland Revenue Department as a Senior Tax Inspector.

Mr. Ronald Powell , Director

Mr. Ronald Powell is the owner and manager of RP Sports & Car Sales in Nevis with a background in shipping and purchasing. He is a sports enthusiast and has served as President of the Nevis Cricket Association and a Director of Leeward Islands Cricket.

Mr. GlenVILLE Rogers , Director

Mr. Glenville Rogers is an experienced accounting professional with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Banking and Financial Services Industry inclusive of Insurance Services. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and a Certification in Insurance and is currently employed as a Consultant/Accountant with J. Zuliani Services/VIP Investment Services

Not later than the next Annual General Meeting, Mr. William Liburd and Dr. Analdo Bailey, both of whom have been given the option to resign, may continue to serve as Directors.

The Board of Directors of the Bank will be ultimately responsible for establishing the high-level business strategies of the Bank and providing guidance and oversight to the Bank’s

management. As National continues to build for the future, the new directors will help to shape and strengthen the strategic capabilities of the Bank.

We congratulate all incoming directors and Managing Director Crossman and welcome them to the National Bank Family. We wish them every success in their new roles.

ABOUT ST. KITTS-NEVIS-ANGUILLA NATIONAL BANK LIMITED

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited is one of the premier financial institutions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union and has been serving the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis for over 50 years. National Bank is the leading financial institution in the sub-region with over $3 billion in assets and more than $2 billion in deposits. It also has a loan portfolio of almost $1 billion.

National Bank is owned by over five thousand (5,000) shareholders, with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis being the largest shareholder. The Bank is listed on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE).

National Bank remains resolute in its mission ”… to be an efficient, profitable and growth-oriented financial institution, promoting social and economic development in the national and regional community by providing high quality financial services and products at competitive prices”.

Management

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited