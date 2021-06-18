MONSTERRATT GOVERNMENT REDUCES FULLY VACCINATED QUARANTINE PERIOD TO 5 DAYS



Testing & Quarantine Protocols Introduced for Children

Friday June 18, 2021, GIU, Montserrat– On Sunday June 20, 2021 at 5:01a.m. the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.10) (Amendment) (No.4) Order – S.R.O 32 of 2021 will come into force with amendments to include a reduced quarantine period for fully vaccinated individuals and, testing and quarantine protocols for children.

As of June 20, 2021 individuals who are fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine at his home, place of occupancy, quarantine facility or place of isolation for five days; a reduction from the previous 10-day quarantine period. However, before being released from quarantine, the individual will be required to take a PCR or RNA COVID-19 test between three and four days after arrival. Once this test indicates that the individual is not infected with COVID-19 then he she will be released from quarantine when the five days have elapsed.

The quarantine requirements outlined above do not apply to the following persons:

an attorney-at-law, judge or other officer of the court who intends to come to Montserrat for the purpose of appearing in or presiding over court proceedings; a member of the crew of an aircraft or ship (including freight, cargo or courier craft or vessel); non-resident technician provided he has been granted permission to enter Montserrat prior to travelling to Montserrat; a person who has been granted permission by the Minister to enter Montserrat for the purpose of aiding with preparations for a disaster or after a disaster;i

No changes have been made to the quarantine and testing protocols for persons who are not vaccinated.

Non-resident technician – Fully Vaccinated

SRO 32 of 2021 also amends the regulations as it relates to non-resident technicians. Once on Montserrat, a fully vaccinated non-resident technician is only required to take a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry into Montserrat. After five days the fully vaccinated non-resident technician is allowed to be in public places, other than his/her place of work.

Protocols for Children

The new SRO has also introduced protocols for children. These protocols are as follows:

A child –

a) Over 12 years of age shall take a PCR COVID19/RNA COVID19 Test no earlier than five days prior to entering Montserrat;

b) Under 18 years of age is NOT required to be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours of arrival.

c) Under 18 years of age shall remain in quarantine for the same period as the adult who accompanied him/her to Montserrat.

d) Under 18 years of age is required to take a PCR/RNA test before the expiration of the self-quarantine, on the same day as the adult who accompanied the child to Montserrat.

A child (under the age of 18) is not required to pay for a COVID-19 test.

A person is considered fully vaccinated —

(a) fourteen days after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine series; or

(b) fourteen days after receipt of one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

SRO 32 of 2021 will expire on July 18, 2021 at 5:00a.m. All other regulations under the principal order, SRO 15 of 2021 remain in place.

S.R.O. 32 of 2021 can be read at the following link:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/SRO.32-of-2021-Public-Health-COVID-19-Suppression-No.10-Amendment-No.4-Order-2021-1.pdf

For further information, contact:

Ms.Camille Thomas-Gerald

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Health and Social Services

Telephone: 491-2880

Email address: geraldcc@gov.ms

OR

Dr. Sharra Greenaway-Duberry

Chief Medical Officer

Ministry of Health and Social Services

Telephone: 491-2880

Email address: greenaways2@gov.ms