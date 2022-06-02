MoENT GEARING UP FOR ‘LET’S DO THIS’ TELEVISION SHOW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 02, 2022 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development (MoENT) is gearing up to introduce a new television show where contestants can earn a minimum investment of EC$10,000.

The new programme is called “Let’s Do This.” MoENT’s Minister, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, explained more about the show format on Wednesday, June 01, 2022, at a Cabinet Press Conference held at the NEMA Conference Room.

“The show is similar to a popular US TV show where participants pitch their business or business idea to multiple investors. If an investor is interested in the entrepreneur’s pitch, she/he will say the catchphrase “Let’s Do This!” which gives the participant an opportunity to gain a minimum investment of XCD$10,000,” she stated.

Participants must undergo a five-week training before appearing on the show. The training will include coaching segments that will assist with pitch development and delivery as well as business fundamentals.

Minister Byron-Nisbett, noted that a number of entities are collaborating to make this new show a success. These are the Small Business Development Unit, St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Studio 327 Inc.

“We are finding creative ways in order to engage our entrepreneurs so that we can make sure that they are able to reach the standards … they desire,” the minister added.

‘Let’s Do This’ covers all four of the ministry’s strategic priority areas. These are Film and Photography, Music and Entertainment, Literary and Performing Arts, as well as Technology and Innovation.

