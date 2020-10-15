MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LAUNCHES IICA RABBIT REARING PROJECT AND WORKSHOP

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 14, 2020 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Agriculture held the launch of the IICA Rabbit Rearing Project and Workshop at the Department of Agriculture Conference Room on October 13, 2020.

The Minister responsible for Agriculture, Hon. Alexis Jeffers, stated during his presentation that “This activity is significant in that we are celebrating world food day 2020 which is on the 16th of October.”

He said that the workshop “is an important step and an important milestone in our effort as a Federation to provide this Federation with a level of food security and also to provide some level of income for you as potential farmers and those who would ensure that this particular venture is successful.”

“Preserving our access to food, our safe food and also nutritious food is also important to all of us as citizens. It is also important for to all of us from the Government’s standpoint in that coming out of COVID-19, this dreaded pandemic that we are facing at this time we have to be able to show something when it is all said and done as to whether we have learnt any lessons and what we have done with those lessons learnt,” Minister Jeffers said.

“And I say that because we realised with the onset of COVID-19, we have seen a dramatic reduction in the access to food which has threatened our food security over the last six months,” he said.

He also stated that “This such project is one such lessons that we can certainly learn from in terms of implementing it so that over the next six months and beyond at whatever stage we are at, I am hoping that we are at a point where we can say that on the thirteenth day of October we launched this project and we are able to reap some semblance of a harvest in a few months or in a few years.”