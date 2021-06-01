MINISTER UPDATES NATION ON THE WAY FORWARD FOR EDUCATION DURING TEMPORARY SCHOOL CLOSURE

Basseterre: St. Kitts, May 31, 2021: Minister of Education, Honourable Jonel Powell has, updated the Federation on plans by his Ministry to ensure the continuity of learning in light of the recent two-week closure of schools, in an effort to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 virus while allowing time to conduct rigorous contact tracing by the Ministry of Health.Minister Powell announced the decision on Friday May 28 to continue education via virtual platforms stating that it is a demonstration of the commitment of the ministry to ensure that students are not disadvantaged academically.“…Senior ministry officials operationalized the Ministry’s Plan for Continued Education and Remote Learning…Although on-site instruction has been suspended in schools for a period of two weeks in the first instance, our students are being afforded the opportunity to continue to learn at home…The Ministry of Education will ensure that schools and by extension teachers are able to provide continuity of education for all students in the most appropriate and accessible ways possible”, he said. Addressing concerns as it to relates to end of year assessments Minister Powell stated, “At the national level, decisions regarding assessment are being reviewed in light of our changing national COVID-19 status.

My leadership team in close collaboration with school leaders are working to chart the most appropriate course for our system. With respect to regional assessment, in a recent press release dated Thursday the 27th of May, 2021 CXC announced the decision to delay the sitting of regional examinations further by two weeks. Therefore, regional examinations will commence Monday, 28 June 2021.” Parents and guardians were reminded of the need to observe the national health and safety protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.“I am appealing to all of us to work together to ensure the continued health and safety of our nation’s citizens and residents, most especially. Let us uphold the appropriate hygiene protocols, wearing face masks, sanitizing hands, practicing the necessary physical distancing, and where ever possible limiting unnecessary face to face interactions. Specifically, to parents and guardians we implore you in so much as possible to keep your children at home,” he said.The decision to close school temporarily was made in response to the first occurrence of community spread which the Federation had been able to keep at bay since the onset of Covid-19 over a year ago.The initial period for the closure of schools will end on Friday June 04 at which time further directions will be given and modifications made if necessary.