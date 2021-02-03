Minister of Tourism Sends Condolence Message To the family of the Late Uklin “Richie” Richardson

BASSETERRE (3rd February, 2021): Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant has today expressed his condolences to the family of the late Uklin “Richie” Richardson, who passed away on Saturday 30th January, 2021.



“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Uklin “Richie” Richardson, who has given more than 40 years of service to the St. Kitts Tourism Industry,” Minister Grant said. “Indeed Richie leaves a lasting legacy in the industry having been instrumental in the formation of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority in 2003, and then served as the first Chairman of the Board of Directors.”



A well-known local businessman, Mr. Richardson was the owner of Kisco Travel and Tropical Tours, which has been in operation for more than 36 years, as a Destination Management Company, providing a wide range of professional services to the international, conference and corporate organizers and tour operators. Kisco Travel is an IATA approved travel agency and includes the subsidiary St. Kitts International Ground Services Ltd., an aviation service company, appointed ground handlers for Delta Airlines.



Richie has won a number of tourism awards, including:BWIA Highest Market Share Award – 2004St. Kitts Tourism Authority Excellence Award – 2003Travel Agent of the Year – 2001, 2002 and 2003Thomas Cook Award – 2006 & 2007He played an important role in the the former US Airways providing the first non-stop jet service from Philadelphia, United States. A major win for the destination, not having to change planes in San Juan. He was also key in attracting airline charter services and major tour operators such as Travel Charter, American Trans Air and Apple Vacations.



He led the way in growing partnerships with international tour operators and wholesalers. Also, as the first Chairman of the Board of Directors, he fortified the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, playing a leading role in the contraction of a highly-rated public relations agency, and also oversaw the hiring of marketing and sales representatives, to promote St. Kitts as the ideal vacation destination.



In the UK market Richie’s Tropical Tours represented a range of tour operators including Edwin Doran Sports, which specializes in sporting groups. He was instrumental in promoting St. Kitts-Nevis as a host destination for school sports groups, coordinating fixtures and tours in both islands. Other UK tour operators included Tropical Sky, Just St. Kitts-Nevis and Just Caribbean.



There were times in the early stages of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority that Richie would travel, on his own, to trade shows, to expand our presence in the Meeting and Incentive and Dive markets. It was his passion and he did it selflessly.



“The St. Kitts-Nevis Tourism Industry mourns the loss of a dedicated servant, whose lasting legacy will be cherished throughout the industry for generations to come,” Minister Grant said, “On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts-Nevis, I extend my sympathies to the family and loved ones of Uklin “Richie” Richardson, for their profound loss. May his soul rest in peace and his memory lives forever.”