MINISTER OF EDUCATION BRINGS WELL WISHES FOR THE 2022-2023 ACADEMIC YEAR; NEW PERMANENT SECRETARY ANNOUNCED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 4, 2022 (SKNIS): Minister of Education, the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley signaled the opening of the 2022-2023 academic year during his national address on August 4, 2022. Minister Dr. Hanley used the opportunity to highlight a number of important issues such as important dates, updated Covid-19 protocols, the annual back-to-school key message, personnel changes and the Ministry’s goals.

“Students within our public primary and secondary schools, your first day of school will be on Wednesday 7th September, 2022. I expect you to arrive early and ready to work. We look forward to warmly welcoming our new entrants to preschool, primary and high school and encourage you to bloom where you are planted. Your teachers are exceptional educators who give their very best to ensure that you are successful. Parents, we value your input and encourage you to become an active member of your school’s Parent Teacher Association… Each year the Ministry of Education chooses a Key Message to guide and inspire our students. This year is no different. Our Key Message for the 2022-2023 academic year is ‘Excellence is NOT a skill, it is an attitude’ by Ralph Marston. Let us encourage our children to live by these words,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.

He indicated that all persons seeking access to our educational institutions MUST sanitize their hands upon entry. The wearing of a mask is now OPTIONAL but strongly encouraged in enclosed spaces. To avoid the spread of Covid-19, students and teachers who are experiencing flu-like symptoms should seek the help of a medical professional prior to their return to campus. The Minister of Education also thanked teachers who never neglected their duties throughout the pandemic.

He also announced a number of new appointments within the Ministry of Education. Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Archibald-Pistana has replaced Mr. William Vincent Hodge as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

“At this juncture, I would like to thank Mr. William Vincent Hodge for his guidance, hard work and direction as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education over the past six years. We are extremely grateful and value the contribution he has made to the education fraternity. With this being said, I am pleased to announce our new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Archibald-Pistana. She has worked within the field of education for over 19 years during which time she served as teacher, Principal, Education Officer and Deputy Chief Education Officer. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the post. Changes also occurred at the school level and they are as follows: Ms. Jamillah Bristol is the new Head Teacher of Beach Allen Primary School; Mr. Javan Cannonier has assumed the post of Deputy Head Teacher at the Cayon Primary School; Ms. Ulukia Bryan has accepted the post of Deputy Head Teacher at the Dieppe Bay Primary School,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.

All significant dates, updated Covid-19 protocols and other relevant school information can be found in the Ministry of Education’s ‘Guidelines for the Re-Opening of Schools’ document which is accessible on its website: education.gov.kn.