MEET FAYOLA AT THE PEOPLES VENDOR MARKET

Market Vendor: Fayola Bradshaw

BASSETERRE; St; Kitts: Ever since she was a little girl, Fayola Bradshaw has been selling produce on the side of the road with her mother. Learning and growing until she ventured out on her own in 2012.

Bradshaw said it is a joy being a street vendor. She loves interacting with people and loves providing healthy produce to her customers.

She takes pride in her display and says that she always makes sure that she has the best quality produce for her customers.

Her regular location was next to the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant in Basseterre and her attractive stall and array of vegetables, seasonings and fruits are an eye-catcher.

However, recently, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis had decided to move all street vendors to the Basseterre Public Market.

Although she felt that she received more sales when she was at her street location, Bradshaw is trying to make the best of the situation.

One of the suggestions that she thinks will help improve the location and create a comfortable and more satisfying shopping experience for all is the changing of the roof.









































The roof, she noted, was problematic as it needed fixing but it also created a heat due to the zinc material.

Bradshaw also reiterated the importance of consumers supporting the sellers at the Basseterre Public Market and buying local now more than ever as they are now in one location.

“I would like to encourage those who usually buy, to continue to buy local and thank you very much for the support, over the years.

“It is important to support locals, it is healthier and less chemicals. This is my daily bread, we depend on people to come to the market and support,” she said.

Bradshaw said that she grows some of the produce and buys the majority from local farmers.

She sells a wide array of vegetables, fruits and spices, from local celery, bok choy, avocados, plantains, tomatoes, passionfruit to mauby bark, cinnamon, and sarsaparilla.

She can be found at the market, Mondays to Saturdays.