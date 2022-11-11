MEDICAL DOCTOR AND ST.KITTS AND NEVIS PM DR. TERRANCE DREW COMES TO THE AID OF ILL PASSENGER ON US TO ST.KITTS FLIGHT

(SKN NEWS SOURCE) PRIME MINISTER AND MEDICAL DOCTOR TERRANCE DREW SAVED A PASSENGER’S LIFE on a flight from the United States to St Kitts and Nevis. A male senior citizen on the same flight from Florida with him, had a sudden medical episode and was unresponsive. The flight attendant requested help from anyone with medical expertise on the flight, and PM Drew, a Cuban and US-trained internal medicine specialist, went quickly into action rendering assistance.

The patient was eventually resuscitated.

Dr. Drew advised that the man be taken off the flight and properly examined at a specialized institution.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

The flight’s crew, passengers, and the patient’s family thanked PM Dr. Drew for his medical intervention which most likely saved the man’s life.

“My life is one of service,” the Prime Minister said, reiterating his readiness and willingness to serve in whatever area he can offer his expertise.